Joe Burrow sends tweet about serious knee injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a serious knee injury on Sunday, and we now know it is one that will end his season.

Not long after he was carted off the field against Washington, Burrow indicated on Twitter that the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the year.

“Thanks for all the love. Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,” Burrow wrote.

Burrow sent the tweet while the Bengals’ game against Washington was still ongoing, so he obviously received a very quick diagnosis from team doctors.

Burrow was hit by two Washington defenders on a pass attempt early in the third quarter. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him. Burrow immediately clutched his knee in pain and was carted off.

The extent of the injury remains unclear, but it sounds like Burrow has a long recovery ahead of him.