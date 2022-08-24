 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 24, 2022

Joe Burrow has great quote about Bengals’ offensive scheme

August 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are not trying to hide their offensive gameplan for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Burrow was asked about the characteristics of the offense run by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The Cincinnati quarterback gave a tongue-in-cheek response that had more than a bit of truth to it.

“Throw to our horses on the outside really far down the field,” Burrow replied.

It’s funny, but there’s a degree of truth to it. The so-called strategy became something of a meme among Bengals fans in 2021, and Burrow himself even referenced it after one game.

You can’t argue with results, and Burrow got them last season. He threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes. If that is the product of a Taylor offense, he is more than happy to keep doing it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus