Joe Burrow has great quote about Bengals’ offensive scheme

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are not trying to hide their offensive gameplan for the 2022 season.

On Wednesday, Burrow was asked about the characteristics of the offense run by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The Cincinnati quarterback gave a tongue-in-cheek response that had more than a bit of truth to it.

“Throw to our horses on the outside really far down the field.” Joe Burrow was asked about the biggest characteristic of a Zac Taylor offense. He delivered the line with a lingering smirk in the most Burrow way ever. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/45ZB8uUxcj — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 24, 2022

“Throw to our horses on the outside really far down the field,” Burrow replied.

It’s funny, but there’s a degree of truth to it. The so-called strategy became something of a meme among Bengals fans in 2021, and Burrow himself even referenced it after one game.

You can’t argue with results, and Burrow got them last season. He threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes. If that is the product of a Taylor offense, he is more than happy to keep doing it.