Joe Judge questions Giants’ effort after latest loss

Things are looking bleak for the New York Giants, and public criticism from coach Joe Judge isn’t making the situation look any better.

The Giants lost 38-11 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a game that saw them trailing 31-3 after three quarters. The loss dropped the team to 1-5 on the season, and with upcoming November games against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Buccaneers, things don’t appear likely to improve anytime soon.

To make matters worse on Monday, Judge publicly questioned his team’s effort in the loss. The head coach suggested he saw things in both the first and second half that would be addressed privately.

Joe Judge calls out the effort of his team, without mentioning names, says that he saw things in the first and second half from the #Giants that "will go fully addressed to the team and individually." #NFL — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 18, 2021

There will be a debate about whether there’s anything to be gained from this sort of public condemnation. Maybe Judge believes the players need to be called out in public, even if not by name.

On the other hand, Judge has some good reasons to question how much the team was trying. Maybe some fans will be happy to hear him say publicly what they all saw.