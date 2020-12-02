John Harbaugh furious with Steelers over lack of delay of game penalty

John Harbaugh was furious with the Pittsburgh Steelers for possibly causing a delay of game just before halftime against the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

The Ravens had a 1st-and-goal at the Steelers four with 37 seconds left in the half following a big run by Justice Hill. They let about 20 seconds tick off the clock and then rushed again to the one. Baltimore then took their final timeout with 26 seconds left.

On second-and-goal, the Ravens ran the ball again with Hill, who was stuffed up the middle. It took about 20 seconds to get players off the pile, and Harbaugh was flipping out. He ran down towards the goal line and was yelling for delay of game to be called. Vince Williams appeared to be laying on the pile and preventing the next play from occurring quickly.

Terrible clock management by the Ravens but..delay of game on the Steelers? pic.twitter.com/P0yuvTlFGX — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 2, 2020

The Ravens were able to get a snap off with three seconds left and threw a pass to Luke Willson, who had the ball knocked out of his hands by Minkah Fitzpatrick. Baltimore went into halftime down 12-7 after failing to get any points on the possession.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico described Harbaugh as “furious” with the refs over what transpired.

In her report at the start of the third quarter, Michele Tafoya said Harbaugh was “not pleased” about the lack of a penalty call.

Harbaugh should be more upset with Willson. If he completes the catch, then the Ravens have nothing to worry about.

