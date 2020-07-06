Jon Gruden reportedly wants Raiders to sign Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned despite interest from teams, and now we know of at least one head coach who would love to have him.

Cecil Lammey of 1043TheFan.com reported on Monday that the Raiders are one of several teams that have made Clowney an offer, though other teams have offered more money.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apparently wants to sign Clowney badly and is trying to get Las Vegas to up their offer.

Team sources tell me #Raiders have extended an offer to Jadeveon Clowney. 2 or 3 other teams have better offers. Jon Gruden REALLY wants him but Davis/Mayock are standing pat (for now) Gruden would like to up the offer. Interesting for #Broncos if JC winds up in AFCW @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) July 6, 2020

Clowney has talked with multiple teams and even is said to have one outstanding offer. Thus far, he has chosen not to sign. It’s unclear whether it’s a matter of money, the right team/fit, or something else, but we still expect Clowney to sign at some point.

The 27-year-old had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games last season and remains a disruptive force on the field.