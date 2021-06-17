 Skip to main content
Jordan Willis suspended first six games of 2021 season

June 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

The San Francisco 49ers will be without one of their defensive linemen to start the 2021 season.

Jordan Willis was suspended the first six games of the season due to a violation of the NFL’s PED policy, the team announced on Thursday.

The Niners acquired Willis in a trade with the Jets last season. He played in seven games as the team needed some help due to their injuries. The 26-year-old had 13 tackles and five quarterback hits with the Niners.

Willis will be eligible to return to the Niners in Week 8 since the team has a bye in Week 6. Willis signed for $990,000 this year but will be losing over a third of that due to the suspension.

