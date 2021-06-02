Julian Edelman reveals how Bill Belichick got on players with ‘Bill Tube’

Julian Edelman has retired after 11 seasons in the NFL, all spent with the New England Patriots. Now that he is done playing football, Edelman is able to share a few interesting details about his time in the league.

Edelman appeared on “Green Light with Chris Long” for an interview that was published on Tuesday. In the interview, Edelman talked about how Bill Belichick would get on players during film sessions (15:15 mark). Edelman says he called these film sessions “Bill Tube.”

Edelman says he would be featured on “Bill Tube” after fighting with teammates. Edelman specifically brought up how Belichick got on him for a fight with teammate Stephon Gilmore.

“So he sits and rewinds it like 45 times and he stands up and says like, ‘What the f— are we doing! We can’t have this!’ Just going on and just ringing me like, ‘You know what Edelman? You’re over here thinking you’re a tough guy.’ Just getting on me in front of the team … but I think low-key he loved it,” Edelman said.

Edelman says that when he got older in his career, he started to find “Bill Tube” entertaining.

Belichick is famous for being extremely detailed in his preparation. He is also notorious for being hard on his players, including his biggest stars.