Justin Fields makes bold statement about key 4th quarter mistake

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was quite critical of himself over a mistake he made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fields threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah to tie the game Sunday on what was a broken screen play. Fields was under heavy pressure and threw a lame duck pass that was an easy interception and score for Okudah.

Jeff Okudah intercepted former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields for a pick-six. It was Okudah’s first NFL pick-six and the first for the Lions since 2018. Video: @lions pic.twitter.com/uB4c6MMdOo — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 13, 2022

Fields owned up to the mistake after the game, and went as far as to say it would never happen again in his career.

Justin Fields on his pick 6 on a screen in the 4th Q: “I can assure you that will never happen again for the rest of my career.” — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 13, 2022

Presumably, Fields is talking about making that sort of mistake on a screen pass. The play broke down and he did not react well at all. Still, that is a bold claim to make from the second-year pro. Admittedly, it’s easier to say that sort of thing when Fields pulled off a 67-yard touchdown run after getting the ball back on the next drive.

Ultimately, the Lions still won 31-30, setting the Bears up for some unwanted NFL history. Despite mistakes like this, Fields is pretty low on Chicago’s list of problems, so this will be easily forgiven even without such a bold statement.