 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 13, 2022

Justin Fields makes bold statement about key 4th quarter mistake

November 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Justin Fields in a practice uniform

May 15, 2021; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was quite critical of himself over a mistake he made during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Fields threw a pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah to tie the game Sunday on what was a broken screen play. Fields was under heavy pressure and threw a lame duck pass that was an easy interception and score for Okudah.

Fields owned up to the mistake after the game, and went as far as to say it would never happen again in his career.

Presumably, Fields is talking about making that sort of mistake on a screen pass. The play broke down and he did not react well at all. Still, that is a bold claim to make from the second-year pro. Admittedly, it’s easier to say that sort of thing when Fields pulled off a 67-yard touchdown run after getting the ball back on the next drive.

Ultimately, the Lions still won 31-30, setting the Bears up for some unwanted NFL history. Despite mistakes like this, Fields is pretty low on Chicago’s list of problems, so this will be easily forgiven even without such a bold statement.

Article Tags

Justin Fields
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus