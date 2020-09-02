Kirk Cousins addresses previous coronavirus comments

Kirk Cousins found himself in some hot water for his comments about coronavirus and wearing masks, and he’s now trying to clarify some things.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback said on The Ringer’s “10 Questions” podcast that he was taking a “survival-of-the-fittest” approach toward COVID-19, adding that he wasn’t enthusiastic about wearing masks. On Wednesday, Cousins quickly tried to clean up those remarks.

“I went on that Kyle Brandt podcast about a month ago, maybe a month and a half ago in July, and what I was trying to say back then, admittedly, I probably wasn’t as clear as I would have liked to have been,” Cousins said, via NFL.com. “But what I wanted to say then, what I would echo again now is that while the virus does not give me a great amount of personal fear, there’s still great reason for me to engage in wearing a mask and social distancing and washing my hands as frequently as I can and following protocols that have been set in place obviously to be respectful and considerate of other people, which is very important, but then also to be available for all 16 games this fall because as the protocol is set up, if a player were to test positive, they would be potentially out of a game or games. And so there’s plenty of reasons to wear a mask, social distance and be very vigilant to help stop the spread of the virus.”

The NFL is taking lots of precautions to keep players safe. Cousins clearly knows that he’s going to have to abide by those requirements. It sounds like the threat of sitting out games due to a positive test is enough for him to stay in line.