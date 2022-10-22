Kyle Shanahan had great quote about Christian McCaffrey trade

In 2017, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers passed over running back Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft. Instead, they selected defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3 overall. McCaffrey went off the board a few picks later, landing with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 overall.

Earlier this week, things came full circle as the Panthers traded McCaffrey to Shanahan’s 49ers for a slew of picks.

Upon McCaffrey’s arrival in San Francisco, Shanahan joked that the trade was all a part of the long game.

Shanahan re: passing on McCaffrey in the 2017 draft: "I told Christian this was our plan all along. We wanted to build a D-line first and then add him five and a half years later." — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 21, 2022

Thomas, of course, didn’t work out for the 49ers and was allowed to walk after the 2020 season. He currently plays for the New York Jets.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, consistently flashes as one of the league’s best all-around backs and gives San Francisco a skill position group that is a force to be reckoned with.

“I’ve obviously watched them for a long time,” McCaffrey said, via NFL.com. “In my opinion, the best run game and one of the most explosive offenses in the league. I think you just go down the roster and you look at all the guys – I think that’s the thing I’m most excited about – just getting in the locker room, getting to meet the guys. How could you not want to play here as an offensive weapon?

“I’m extremely fired up. Obviously I have a little bit of a history with coach Shanahan. I can’t express how happy I am to be here.”

McCaffrey in Shanahan’s offense is going to be fun to watch — even if it came several years late.