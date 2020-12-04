Lamar Jackson could be active for Ravens in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t saying much, but it certainly appears as if Lamar Jackson has a chance to play next Tuesday in Week 13.

When asked about Jackson’s Week 13 status, coach John Harbaugh offered little. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh simply said that Jackson, like the other Ravens on the COVID/Reserve list, will be eligible to return by then but must be medically cleared.

Jackson would be eligible to return to practice Sunday. Assuming he is medically cleared, he would be able to practice that day and then take part in Monday’s walk through. That might be enough to get him on the field Tuesday against Dallas.

Jackson’s positive test was announced Nov. 26. We haven’t really heard anything since then. The Ravens are being understandably tight-lipped until their star quarterback gets the medical clearance he needs.