Lamar Jackson thinks he knows how to draw more penalties

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson feels a bit left out of the run of roughing the passer penalties these days.

With quarterback safety and controversial calls becoming a major talking point after Week 5, Jackson was asked about the topic on Wednesday. When it was pointed out to him that he is not the type of quarterback to raise his arms to try to get a flag, the Ravens star suggested it might be time to change tactics.

Lamar Jackson was asked why he’s never really been a QB that throws his hands up looking for a flag from refs. “I’m about to start!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lNTAjVkxei — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 12, 2022

“I’m about to start. We’ve been needing some penalties too,” Jackson joked. “Hopefully they make the call. That’s all I can say. I’m going to start throwing my hands up, too. No hard feelings to the refs out there, but we need some calls.”

Would Jackson be helped by being more demonstrative with officials? Who knows. It’s worth noting that not even the quarterbacks were appealing for a flag on some of the recent silly flags, though.

Jackson was sacked 38 times in 2021 and nine times in 2022. He may have his chance, though he’s still better off avoiding the hits to begin with.