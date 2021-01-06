Lamar Jackson has great way of showing respect to media

Lamar Jackson has earned the respect of opponents and the media both on and off the field over the past few years. The reigning MVP’s play speaks for itself, but we saw a great example on Wednesday of why reporters enjoy covering him.

Jackson tries his best to address reporters by name during press conferences, responding to them with “Mr.” and “Ms.” He was asked about that on Wednesday and said it is “just a respect things.”

"I just want to respect you guys. I would want to be respected if I was doing your job." @Lj_era8 on addressing reporters by their names/Mr./Ms. pic.twitter.com/3dhT9ty73d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6, 2021

Those are the personality traits that make Jackson easy to root for. In addition to being one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, he’s also a great leader. John Harbaugh showed us how much respect he has for Jackson with this awesome exchange between the two last season.

Jackson’s numbers were down a bit in 2020, but he closed out the season strong and is playing some of his best football at the right time. He still makes the Ravens one of the most dangerous teams in the playoffs.