Lamar Jackson led Ravens off field without shaking Titans players’ hands

The bad blood between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans is very real, as evidenced by what happened at the end of Sunday’s playoff game.

In a highly-anticipated rematch from last year’s playoff upset, the Ravens escaped with a 20-13 win over the Titans. After kneeling for the final time to run out the clock, quarterback Lamar Jackson snubbed the Titans in the customary postgame handshakes and fraternizing, leading a number of teammates straight down the tunnel instead.

So Lamar ran off the field not shaking hands with the #Titans pic.twitter.com/yFyOJ7ZQMi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

This will undoubtedly be a source of controversy, but we probably should have seen it coming. After all, Jackson is essentially mimicking what his coach did when these teams last met. That was in response to the Titans’ perceived disrespect of Baltimore’s midfield logo, which the Ravens also got some payback for on Sunday.

This is a real rivalry at this point, with legitimate antipathy on both sides. The way this game ended is clear proof of that.