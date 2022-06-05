Lamar Jackson goes viral for insane arm strength video

Lamar Jackson is reminding everyone that he has a bazooka for a right arm.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback went viral this weekend for an absurd video in which he showed off his arm strength. From one knee, Jackson casually launched a ball 50 yards. Take a look at the clip, which the NFL shared to their official Twitter page.

The former NFL MVP Jackson was limited to just 12 games due to injury in 2021. But he still managed to throw for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns (adding another 767 yards and two touchdowns as a rusher as well).

Jackson has faced notable criticism recently for skipping Baltimore’s OTAs. But it definitely looks like his skills are staying plenty sharp regardless.