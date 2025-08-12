Laura Rutledge lands new role with ESPN

Laura Rutledge is expanding her role with ESPN for the upcoming NFL season.

ESPN announced some news on Tuesday related to its NFL coverage for the 2025 season. Longtime sideline reporter Lisa Salters has signed a contract extension with the network, and she will now have some more help during “Monday Night Football” broadcasts.

Rutledge will join Salters as a sideline reporter for the top “Monday Night Football” crew, which also includes play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman in the booth. Salters had previously been the only full-time sideline reporter for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

ESPN will also have two sideline reporters — Katie George and Peter Schrager — for weeks where there are two “Monday Night Football” games.

Monday Night Football is on the horizon 🌄



🏈 ESPN has extended Lisa Salters, elevated @LauraRutledge's sideline reporting role & added @Katie_George05 & @PSchrags to select games



More on the 2 sideline reporters for all 25 @ESPNNFL games: https://t.co/LnxFfjGUDr pic.twitter.com/aEgGe254qm — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 12, 2025

Rutledge has been with ESPN since 2014. She is primarily known for hosting “NFL Live” and working as a sideline reporter during top college football games. She also hosts “SEC Nation” on the SEC Network and contributes to coverage of major events like the NFL Draft and the Masters.

The 36-year-old Rutledge, who was named Miss Florida in 2012, is well known among sports fans, particularly football. She was even once hit on by a player who collided with her on the sidelines.