Mike Vrabel had great quote about fighting opposing coaches

Mike Vrabel and John Harbaugh had their differences earlier in the season, which is one of the reasons NFL fans were looking forward to the two coaches meeting again in the playoffs on Sunday. Not surprisingly, Vrabel downplayed the tension between the two. And he did so in hilarious fashion.

Prior to Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, ESPN’s Dianna Russini asked Vrabel who would win in a fight between him and Harbaugh. Vrabel laughed and had a great response.

I think Vrabel liked this question. I’ve never seen him smile after being asked something #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/l4pKzmbMHE — Dad Hat Daddy (@OneChanceLance) January 10, 2021

“If me fighting coaches was gonna make a difference in us winning, I would fight them all,” Vrabel said. “But it’s not, and it’s gonna be the players that are gonna determine the outcome of the game.”

Harbaugh refused to shake Vrabel’s hand at midfield following Tennessee’s overtime win over the Ravens earlier this season. Harbaugh tried to downplay snubbing Vrabel, but it was clear he was upset and waved Vrabel off. You can see the video here.

The issue was likely that Titans players gathered on the Ravens’ midfield logo at M&T Bank Stadium prior to kickoff in an attempt to irritate their opponent. It worked, as Harbaugh came out to confront Titans players and got into it with Malcolm Butler.

Harbaugh and Vrabel were seen having what appeared to be a friendly conversation prior to kickoff on Sunday, so all indications are they have both moved on.

