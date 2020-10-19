Mike Vrabel appeared to help Titans comeback with intentional penalty

Mike Vrabel has been one of the best coaching hires in the NFL over the past several years, and one crucial moment in the Tennessee Titans’ comeback win over the Houston Texans on Sunday was an excellent illustration of why.

The Titans were down 30-29 late in the fourth quarter with the Texans driving. After Deshaun Watson completed a nine-yard pass to Brandin Cooks deep in Tennessee territory, Vrabel sent a 12th man onto the field with just over three minutes remaining. The result was a penalty that looked like it even puzzled some Titans players, but it was almost certainly intentional. Here’s a great explanation of the sequence:

Mike Vrabel is outstanding 1. he rushes in 46 late (12th man on D)

2. 33 is WTF

3. penalty for 12men

4. Vrabel fakes upset & brings 46 off WHY? -penalty stops clock

-time > yds

-knows HOU will score Result: – w :04 left, TEN scores tying TD

– move saved 40 seconds & won game pic.twitter.com/wikWKtGuJD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 19, 2020

The five-yard penalty for 12 men on the field gave the Texans a first down, but it also stopped the clock. That made it so Houston snapped the ball on first down with 3:05 remaining. Vrabel likely assumed the Texans were going to convert on 2nd-and-1 regardless. Had they converted and stayed inbounds, the Titans would have either had to use one of their three timeouts or let the clock get down to around 2:20.

Tennessee used two of its three timeouts on the remainder of the drive, which ended with a Texans touchdown to put Houston up 36-29. The penalty preserved a timeout for the Titans and left them with 1:49 on the clock. They used almost every bit of that time and scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point attempt with four seconds remaining to send the game to overtime.

Vrabel was asked on Monday about the penalty, and he basically avoided the question.

Not much of a smile but he definitely didn't answer the question. Cc: @SharpFootball pic.twitter.com/qWBT6Zfagk — Kevin Shockey (@KevinShockey) October 19, 2020

On a day where the man coaching opposite him was questioned by many for one of his decisions, Vrabel’s savvy 12-men penalty probably did not receive enough credit.