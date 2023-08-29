Milwaukee bar has great Aaron Rodgers promotion

There will be no shortage of fans in Milwaukee rooting against Aaron Rodgers this season, and those fans now have another reason to hope the star quarterback struggles with the New York Jets.

Jack’s American Pub in Milwaukee has announced a “Jets Lose, You Win” promotion for the upcoming season that could result in a lot of free drinks for Green Bay Packers fans. The promotion states that anytime the Jets lose with Rodgers as their starting quarterback, Jack’s will pick up the entire bar tab for patrons.

Greatest ⁦promotion ever! @JacksUSAPub⁩ in Milwaukee will pay your drink tab if Jets lose & Aaron Rodgers is starting QB pic.twitter.com/QuQ34tfqnM — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 28, 2023

There is, of course, some fine print. As JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel outlined, patrons must have opened their bar tab 15 minutes prior to kickoff in order to qualify for the promotion. They also must stay for the entire duration of the Jets game. The deal does not include food or top-shelf liquor options.

Also, the promotion will not run on days where the Packers and Jets are scheduled to play at the same time, as the bar will show Green Bay games on those days. That still leaves 13 possible games.

Rodgers never really had anything bad to say about Packers fans. Most fans in Green Bay (especially this one) were probably more sad than angry about the four-time MVP forcing his way to New York. Either way, Jack’s American Pub obviously does not want anyone rooting for Rodgers and his new team in their bar.