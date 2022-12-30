Myles Garrett responds to discipline from Browns

Myles Garrett was fined and benched for the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive series against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, a conspicuous absence for a captain and face of the franchise. Garrett, however, is not holding a grudge despite the high-profile nature of his discipline.

Garrett called the incident a “miscommunication” that would not happen again, and admitted it was a “bad look” for someone of his stature.

“This was the first time, something like this. I don’t foresee anything like this happening again,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “It’s just a bad look for a starter just in general. So just don’t put myself in that situation again.”

Garrett sounds a little embarrassed, and understandably so. The issue appears to have been very minor, which probably makes it worse for him.

Garrett has 13.5 sacks on the season, and nobody is doubting his contributions or his professionalism. This should be quickly forgotten, and the star defensive lineman can simply use it as a cautionary tale.