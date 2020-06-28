Savvy Patriots may have way to regain lost draft pick

The New England Patriots have not only been masters on the football field over the past two decades, but they have also shown dominance in their knowledge and understanding of league rules. In fact, they have taken advantage of one particular type of transaction better than almost any other franchise: compensatory picks. And they are at it again.

The Patriots were officially disciplined by the NFL on Sunday for filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline last December. The team was stripped a third-round draft pick for 2021 and fined $1.1 million.

Losing a third-round pick hurts a franchise, but New England may have an insurance policy.

The Patriots also signed Cam Newton to a 1-year deal on Sunday. If Newton plays well next season and leaves after the year, the team would likely receive a 2022 third-round compensatory draft pick in return.

This is very New England: Now if Cam Newton plays well in 2020, and leaves as a free agent, the Patriots could get back a compensatory 2022 third-round pick to help make up for 2021 third-round pick the NFL is taking away from New England for its videotape violation. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2020

Of course, New England might not let that happen and could franchise tag Newton or try to sign him long-term, but that compensatory pick would be insurance.

Additionally, the Patriots already are projected to receive three compensatory picks in 2021:

– a 3rd-round pick for the loss of Tom Brady

– a 3rd or 4th-round pick for the loss of Kyle Van Noy

– 4th-round pick for Jamie Collins

OTC's current projections have the Patriots receiving 2021 compensatory picks for the departure of the following players:

•3rd (Tom Brady)

•borderline 3rd/4th (Kyle Van Noy)

•4th (Jamie Collins)https://t.co/0HRRa7uOrO https://t.co/IvTOgCCEFu — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) June 29, 2020

So, yes, no team likes losing a draft pick, but if anyone has built their team to avoid seeing the worst effects from such a penalty, it’s New England.