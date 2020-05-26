New Jersey governor paves way for Giants, Jets to begin training camp

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that professional sports teams are clear to resume training in the state, and his colleague in New Jersey has now followed suit.

On Tuesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave pro sports teams the green light to reopen their training facilities as long as they follow health and safety protocols. That will allow the Jets and Giants, who reside in New Jersey, to move from virtual workouts to in-person activities.

UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

The NFL has told teams they can reopen their facilities as long as their local governments approve, and several teams have already received clearance. Since New York and New Jersey were two of the hardest-hit states by the virus, it is a good sign that sports have been given the green light in those areas.

While sporting events will undoubtedly look a lot different than we’re used to when they resume, things appear to be trending in the right direction.