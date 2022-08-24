New video breathes life into Tom Brady ‘The Masked Singer’ rumor

Tom Brady returned to training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and the quarterback still has not offered any information about where he went. One fun theory that surfaced on social media speculated that Brady left the Bucs to film “The Masked Singer.” The show does not want prospective viewers ruling that out.

TMZ obtained a clip from the upcoming season of “The Masked Singer,” which finished filming on Aug. 20. Brady, of course, returned to the Bucs two days later. The video shows actor Ken Jeong, one of the Season 8 judges, trying to guess the identity of a contestant. After he is told that his Peyton Manning guess is incorrect, Jeong presents a case for why the anonymous contestant could be Brady.

“Or, I think this could be the greatest of all time,” Jeong says in the clip. “He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on ‘The Masked Singer.’ This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. Tom, welcome to ‘The Masked Singer!'”

The clip cuts off before you can hear the response to Jeong’s guess, which is obviously by design. It seems more likely that “The Masked Singer” is trying to boost ratings by capitalizing on the Brady theory. Brady had some fun with the speculation this week as well.

The Reddit user who first presented the theory that Brady left training camp to film “The Masked Singer” made a very compelling argument. We will not know the real answer until Season 8, which begins on Sept. 21, airs in its entirety.