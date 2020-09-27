Stat shows just how bad Jets have been in 2020

The New York Jets aren’t going to be the only 0-3 team at the end of play Sunday, but they have an argument for being the worst.

The woeful Jets lost 36-7 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It marked their third consecutive double-digit loss to start the season. The problems were largely the same: an inept defense and an offense that simply cannot consistently move the ball.

One stat, however, shows just how bad the Jets have been in 2020. They’re the only team in the NFL that hasn’t led at any point yet this season.

The Jets are one of five 0-3 teams in the NFL, and several others have the potential to join them before Week 3 is over. Even those teams have led, even if briefly. Add in the fact that the players and coach don’t appear to be on the same page, and it illustrates just how much of a mess the team is right now.