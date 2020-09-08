 Skip to main content
NFL coronavirus numbers in good shape ahead of season opener

September 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The 2020 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, and the league continues to get good news on the coronavirus front.

The NFL released another encouraging coronavirus testing report on Tuesday. Of the 2,641 players and 5,708 personnel who were tested multiple times from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, only one player and seven staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Fortunately, that has been a theme for the NFL this offseason. The rate of positive tests has been extremely low, and that remains the case with the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans set to play on Thursday night.

