NFL coronavirus numbers in good shape ahead of season opener

The 2020 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, and the league continues to get good news on the coronavirus front.

The NFL released another encouraging coronavirus testing report on Tuesday. Of the 2,641 players and 5,708 personnel who were tested multiple times from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5, only one player and seven staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Another encouraging report from the NFL and NFLPA: Only one player tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. Testing continues six days a week (every day except game day) indefinitely into the season. pic.twitter.com/UY7h0vKkOM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2020

Fortunately, that has been a theme for the NFL this offseason. The rate of positive tests has been extremely low, and that remains the case with the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans set to play on Thursday night.