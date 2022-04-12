NFL exec has troubling take on Jets’ offseason

The New York Jets entered the offseason with a substantial amount of salary cap space, but they have not made any huge signings. That may not be by choice.

Mike Sando of The Athletic was told by an NFL executive recently that the Jets have pursued several top free agents over the past month. The problem is they have not been able to make a very strong pitch to those players, and most of them have chosen to sign elsewhere.

“What I heard on the Jets is, they were in on a ton of guys and got nobody,” the executive told Sando. “They don’t have a selling point to players right now. People don’t know what to think of Zach Wilson, players don’t necessarily covet playing in that market, and guys who have choices tend to wind up elsewhere. They are in this weird purgatory.”

The Jets have made a few nice additions. They signed tight ends CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, which should help Zach Wilson in a pivotal second season. New York also addressed a huge need at safety by signing Jordan Whitehead.

There have been plenty of misses, too. The Jets tried to trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but the Kansas City Chiefs gave Hill a say in where he ended up. He chose the Miami Dolphins and then delivered a harsh quote about being pursued by the Jets.

Obviously, the Jets cannot sell free agents on the idea of joining a winner. They have not made the playoffs in over a decade. For now, they have to work hard to nail their draft picks and hope Wilson makes a big second-year leap. If those things happen, the Jets may have an easier time adding top talent in free agency next offseason.

Photo: May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports