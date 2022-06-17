 Skip to main content
NFL execs growing concerned about Deshaun Watson situation?

June 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deshaun Watson at a press conference

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson has maintained his innocence as the sexual assault lawsuits against him continue to pile up, but there are reportedly some within the NFL who are concerned that the allegations have not stopped.

There are now 24 active civil lawsuits against Watson, and more could be coming. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, some executives at the NFL league offices want Watson to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List — also known as paid administrative leave — until the cases play out. One source told Florio that there is growing concern that more and more women continue to take action against Watson.

The NFL was said to be nearing the end of its investigation into Watson’s alleged conduct, but that was before several more lawsuits were filed. It is unclear if the new allegations will impact the league’s timeline for deciding if Watson will face disciplinary action.

A recent report claimed Watson had more than 66 different massage therapists during a 17-month span. Many have wondered why an NFL star would need that many different therapists. Watson was asked about that during his minicamp press conference this week.

Although two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson, the NFL could still suspend the Cleveland Browns star. Commissioner Roger Goodell has a history of handing out discipline to players even after they are cleared legally. Many expect the same to happen with Watson.

