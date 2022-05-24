NFL insider offers prediction about Deebo Samuel situation

Deebo Samuel has made it clear in a variety of ways that he is unhappy with the San Francisco 49ers, but at least one NFL insider believes the issues between the two sides can be resolved.

Ian Rapoport discussed the Samuel situation during his Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The NFL network reporter said there is “work that has to get done,” but he believes it is still possible that the 49ers will sign Samuel to a contract extension this offseason.

"I think Deebo Samuel & the 49ers can get a contract settled.. there is some work to be done but I think they get it done" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive #FTTB pic.twitter.com/5rQQKnn0CT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 23, 2022

“I think they can get it settled,” Rapoport said. “I don’t believe it is settled right now. There’s a lot of work that has to be done. … Remember, he basically told them, ‘Don’t offer me a contract. I’m not going to take it. I want to be traded.’ There is some work that has to get done.”

When Samuel went public with his trade request last month, Rapoport reported that the star wide receiver’s discontent was about more than just money. Samuel apparently was not pleased with how he was used in San Francisco’s offense last season, despite his incredible production. Rapoport does not think that will be a deal-breaker.

“Kyle Shanahan is very charismatic and also very good at making sure football players are good at their jobs. He’s a great play designer, and he has helped Deebo Samuel become the dynamic weapon he has been,” the insider added. “So, I think they can get it worked out, but they are not there yet.”

The 49ers could have traded Samuel during the draft for at least one first-round pick and then some. They showed they are committed to keeping him by not entertaining offers. Samuel may have hinted recently that he is open to remaining in San Francisco. It remains to be seen if the Niners are willing to pay him before they have to.