Report: NFL teams believe league year will start on time

While the vast majority of American sports are shutting down, it sounds increasingly likely that the NFL’s offseason will go ahead as scheduled.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the expectation across the league is that the league year — and free agency — will start on time, and no delay will be necessary.

Multiple people across the league now are anticipating that the start of the league year will not be moved and it will start on time, per sources. There still are ongoing conversations, and it still could change, but there is a different tone from teams as if it is happening now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL does not see major risk in continuing, and fears that the coronavirus situation nationwide will only get worse if there are delays.

Reasons why this has become the expectation as day has progressed, based on conversations I've had with people familiar: 1. Free agency isn't a spectator event with large crowds. 2. Deals can be done without visits. 3. What if they push it back two weeks and things get worse? https://t.co/M1iVK4vuYD — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 15, 2020

This was the league’s stated position earlier in the week, but the situation has rapidly evolved since that statement was made. The league stance, it appears, has not changed. Though team facilities are closed, most of this can be done remotely. It’s unfortunate for any players who may have wanted to tour and take visits, but the NFL simple seems to view that as a necessary loss.