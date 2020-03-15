pixel 1
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Report: NFL teams believe league year will start on time

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

Roger Goodell

While the vast majority of American sports are shutting down, it sounds increasingly likely that the NFL’s offseason will go ahead as scheduled.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the expectation across the league is that the league year — and free agency — will start on time, and no delay will be necessary.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the NFL does not see major risk in continuing, and fears that the coronavirus situation nationwide will only get worse if there are delays.

This was the league’s stated position earlier in the week, but the situation has rapidly evolved since that statement was made. The league stance, it appears, has not changed. Though team facilities are closed, most of this can be done remotely. It’s unfortunate for any players who may have wanted to tour and take visits, but the NFL simple seems to view that as a necessary loss.


