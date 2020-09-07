Roger Goodell says NFL is ‘prepared’ if teams play fewer than 16 games

The NFL is preparing for the reality of some teams potentially having uneven schedules due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC Sports’ Peter King that the league is ready to accommodate potential schedule changes due to COVID-19.

“We’re prepared if we have to do that,” Goodell said. “We’ve obviously gone through work on that basis with teams. There will be potential competitive inequities that will be required this season because of the virus and because of the circumstances that we wouldn’t do in other years. That’s going to be a reality of 2020. If we feel like we have an outbreak, that’s going to be driven by medical decisions — not competitive decisions.”

This has been an issue in MLB. The St. Louis Cardinals, in particular, may play less than 60 games this season. That hasn’t necessarily gone down well, but there’s no way around it. The NFL may encounter a similar problem if a team faces an outbreak. Fortunately, they appear ready for it.