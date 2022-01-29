 Skip to main content
NFL world reacts to news of Tom Brady’s retirement

January 29, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Tom Brady nods to the crowd

For the first time since 1999, there will be an NFL without Tom Brady. Now the football world is paying tribute to one of the greatest of all-time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly calling it quits after 22 seasons in the NFL. The 44-year-old walks away from the game with seven Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVPs, 15 Pro Bowl nods, and countless other accolades. He also walks away with the admiration of the entire NFL world.

Many current and former players paid tribute to Brady on Saturday amid the news of his retirement. Take a look.

Brady’s teammates with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots were also among those showing love.

Love him or hate him, Brady was an institution of the sport of football. Even those born as early as the 1990s hardly know an NFL without Brady.

While Brady was often times a divisive player, all are now coming together to celebrate him in fitting fashion. Brady also received a cool tribute from another one of his former teammates.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

