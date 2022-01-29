NFL world reacts to news of Tom Brady’s retirement

For the first time since 1999, there will be an NFL without Tom Brady. Now the football world is paying tribute to one of the greatest of all-time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly calling it quits after 22 seasons in the NFL. The 44-year-old walks away from the game with seven Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVPs, 15 Pro Bowl nods, and countless other accolades. He also walks away with the admiration of the entire NFL world.

Many current and former players paid tribute to Brady on Saturday amid the news of his retirement. Take a look.

An absolute honor to share this field with you through so many battles! Enjoy retirement 🐐 @TomBrady #AllDay pic.twitter.com/izlPzUXZKp — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 29, 2022

TB12 🐐 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady should be eligible to go into the Hall of Fame THIS YEAR. That’s how great he was. No doubt the greatest of all time. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 29, 2022

Thank You TB12 🤘🏾🤘🏾🐐🐐🐐 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 29, 2022

Brady’s teammates with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots were also among those showing love.

The greatest ever, the 🐐, to be able to witness the process up close from the beginning…what a helluva ride! Congratulations @TomBrady…cheers 🥂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 29, 2022

Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐 — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022

Hell of a run! 🐐. Honor to share the field with you. pic.twitter.com/2pIetaP8ss — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2022

If Tom thought playing was fun, retirement is that much better! Congrats brother @TomBrady! https://t.co/FLE0YDvSPv — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) January 29, 2022

Love him or hate him, Brady was an institution of the sport of football. Even those born as early as the 1990s hardly know an NFL without Brady.

While Brady was often times a divisive player, all are now coming together to celebrate him in fitting fashion. Brady also received a cool tribute from another one of his former teammates.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports