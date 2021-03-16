Odell Beckham Jr. sends fans into frenzy with cryptic tweets

Odell Beckham Jr. has once again been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and fans have been looking for any sign that the star wide receiver could be on the move. Of course, that involves analyzing anything OBJ says on social media.

Beckham sent NFL fans into a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon with a couple of cryptic tweets. The first simply read, “2nd act.”

2nd act. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2021

God. Thank u for clarity — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2021

Twitter immediately began freaking out:

Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL and recently showed some of the progress he has made (video here). The assumption on social media, of course, was that Beckham must be teasing a trade, but Kim Jones of NFL Network said Beckham informed her via text that the tweets were about his injury rehab.

While we know of at least one star quarterback who supposedly wants to play with Beckham, reports have indicated that the three-time Pro Bowler is unlikely to be traded.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via CC-BY 2.0