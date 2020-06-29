Odell Beckham Jr. pushes back on Patriots rumors after Cam Newton signing

Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have been seen training together this offseason, but the former is shooting down any talk that he might join the latter in New England.

In a number of tweets on Monday, the Cleveland Browns receiver pushed back on rumors linking him to the Patriots after they signed Newton to a one-year deal. Beckham also said that he had “unfinished business” with the Browns.

Lol no sir boss! But y’all got my brother , wishin nothin but the best and LUV https://t.co/7tGiuvxJsp — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

Newton posted a video earlier this month of Beckham catching passes from him on the campus of UCLA. Beckham remains under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season however.

Still, some believe that Cleveland trading Beckham away is an inevitability. For now though, the three-time Pro Bowler does not appear to be wavering in his commitment to the Browns.