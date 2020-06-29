pixel 1
Monday, June 29, 2020

Odell Beckham Jr. pushes back on Patriots rumors after Cam Newton signing

June 29, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have been seen training together this offseason, but the former is shooting down any talk that he might join the latter in New England.

In a number of tweets on Monday, the Cleveland Browns receiver pushed back on rumors linking him to the Patriots after they signed Newton to a one-year deal. Beckham also said that he had “unfinished business” with the Browns.

Newton posted a video earlier this month of Beckham catching passes from him on the campus of UCLA. Beckham remains under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season however.

Still, some believe that Cleveland trading Beckham away is an inevitability. For now though, the three-time Pro Bowler does not appear to be wavering in his commitment to the Browns.

