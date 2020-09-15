Odell Beckham Jr. on trade block with Browns?

Rumors of the Cleveland Browns trading Odell Beckham Jr. have existed seemingly since the moment they acquired the star wide receiver, and it took only one game in the 2020 season for them to pop back up again.

Beckham was close to a non-factor in Cleveland’s 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He told reporters on Tuesday that “more game reps will be the way to go” in getting him and Baker Mayfield on the same page. As Beckham was discussing his and the team’s disappointing performance, WFAN’s Mike Francesa tweeted that he has heard the Browns are looking to trade OBJ.

I hear Browns, who are clueless, looking to trade Odell — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 15, 2020

Francesa added that the asking price for Beckham is high, and he criticized the Browns for being the “problem” rather than their Pro Bowl receiver.

Beckham’s three catches came on 10 targets, which is the bigger concern. While he managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark last season, Beckham has never truly established chemistry with Mayfield. A lot of that is a result of Cleveland’s offense struggling as a whole, but it’s a concern nonetheless.

One report not all that long ago said it is only a matter of time before the Browns part ways with Beckham. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2023, but the number of people who think he’ll make it that far in Cleveland is dwindling by the day.