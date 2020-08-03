Report: Odell Beckham has no plans to opt out despite critical remarks

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines on Monday because of some recent remarks he made criticizing the NFL for proceeding with the 2020 season, but apparently his opinion has changed a bit in recent days.

In an interview with Lane Florsheim of the Wall Street Journal that was published on Monday, Beckham ripped NFL team owners and said they “don’t see (players) as human.” The star receiver’s opinion is — or was — that it would not be safe to play football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games,” Beckham told Florsheim. “Hooping is different than playing an 11-on-11 contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.

“We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward? It’s obviously for (the owners’) money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ (attitude is), ‘Oh we own you guys,’ and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human. I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

Several NFL players have already opted out of the 2020 season for a variety of reasons, and it was fair to wonder if Beckham is considering doing the same given his comments. However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says OBJ changed his tune after seeing the precautions the Cleveland Browns have taken.

Odell Beckham's Jr.'s interview with WSJ was done 2 weeks ago before he saw how safe the #Browns facility was, and he has no plans of opting out, multiple sources tell me https://t.co/iTuhXm2evx — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 3, 2020

There are some key players who will not play in 2020 due to coronavirus concerns, but Beckham sitting out would have had a potentially massive impact on the Browns. Cleveland is looking to bounce back under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and Beckham is still planning to be a part of that.