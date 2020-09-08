Did Odell Beckham issue subtle response to wild rumor about him?

Odell Beckham Jr. became the subject of an incredibly bizarre rumor this week, and the star wide receiver may have responded on social media.

An Instagram model known as Slim Danger went on the “No Jumper” podcast this week and claimed she had an unusual sexual encounter with Beckham. She says Beckham likes when women defecate on him, which of course sent the internet into a frenzy. You can see the clip from the interview here.

Beckham undoubtedly caught wind of the interview, and it’s possible he issued a subtle response on Instagram. He posted a photo of himself on Tuesday with a caption that read, “Can’t knock me off my pivot … no matter what shxts thrown my way.”

Odell Beckham, Jr. perhaps responding to the internet rumors from overnight? Well played if so pic.twitter.com/m5L81LlMbN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2020

This isn’t the first time a rumor that started online has raised a bunch of questions for OBJ. He should be used to it by now, though this particular rumor may be the most wild.

Beckham is hoping to return to dominance in 2020, and some reports from the offseason indicate he is well on his way. He’s best off ignoring all the bull… well, you get the point.