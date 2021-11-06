Odell Beckham settlement shows how badly he wanted to leave Browns

One item in Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract settlement with the Cleveland Browns shows just how badly he wanted to leave the team.

As part of his agreement with the Browns, Beckham agreed not to seek termination pay from the team. That means the wide receiver is giving up guaranteed money to leave Cleveland.

Finally: Odell Beckham agrees not to seek termination pay. He gets his wish to be released after the #Browns could not trade him and the team gets cap and cash relief for a player who wanted out. Beckham likely gets to choose his next destination beginning Tuesday. https://t.co/U4paa1NZY9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2021

Players very rarely want to give up guaranteed money in the NFL. That Beckham is doing so speaks to his obvious desperation to get out of Cleveland. Given how quickly this developed, one has to wonder how long Beckham has wanted out in the first place.

The Browns also went out of their way to make sure Beckham would be a free agent after the season, and also made it unlikely he will be claimed on waivers. That means he can pick his landing spot, so there was some mutual benefit to this.

Photo: Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports