Packers make surprising contract decision with Jordan Love

Jordan Love has started just one game in his career with the Green Bay Packers, but the team has already signed the young quarterback to a contract extension.

Love and the Packers on Tuesday agreed to a one-year extension, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth up to $22.5 million with $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

While some found it surprising that the Packers would sign Love to an extension already, the deal is clearly a compromise for the two sides. Love was a first-round pick in 2020, so his rookie contract included a fifth-year option. That option was worth $20.2 million fully guaranteed. The Packers had to decide by Tuesday if they wanted to exercise the option.

Rather than picking up the option, Green Bay signed Love to a one-year extension through 2024. Love is guaranteed less money than he would have been with the option, but he has the ability to make $2 million more with incentives. Details of the incentives have not been released, but they will likely be very attainable for the former Utah State star.

The Packers are obviously hoping Love proves he can be their quarterback of the future. If he does that, there will be a much more lucrative extension coming his way.