Packers forced to issue statement over Lions fans at Lambeau Field

September 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Green Bay Packers helmet

Aug 9, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; A Green Bay Packers helmet during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers’ loss on Thursday to the Detroit Lions was embarrassing not just because of the score, but because a surprising number of visiting fans made themselves at home at Lambeau Field.

During the game, many watching on TV noticed large patches of blue in the stands, suggesting a lot of Lions fans made their way to Lambeau for the game. Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown even found some Lions fans to do a “Lambeau Leap” with after scoring a first quarter touchdown. The intrusion was enough that the Packers actually released a statement explaining the situation on Friday.

“The Packers have encouraged our ticket holders to sell to other Packers fans when possible,” the statement said. “The secondary market, however, allows fans from anywhere to purchase tickets and Lambeau Field remains a popular destination for all fans, including those from other teams. We have seen this particularly with divisional games. Conversely, this is how the Packers often enjoy many Packers fans at away games.”

The Packers might have been better off just leaving this alone. Lions fans are hyped about their team’s early season promise, and Green Bay is not a terribly long road trip from Michigan.

After a 2-2 start, the Packers travel to Las Vegas for Week 5 to play the Raiders. Their next chance to reconquer Lambeau will not come until Week 8.

