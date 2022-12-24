 Skip to main content
Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game

December 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Steve Wilks in a headset

Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway.

The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014).

But the Panthers responded to the record-setting cold by setting some records of their own. In a 37-23 chestnut-roasting of the Lions, Carolina posted their most single-game rushing yards in franchise history (320) as well as their most single-game total yards in franchise history (570), per Anish Schroff of ESPN.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had one of his better games of the year, going 15-of-22 for 250 passing yards and a touchdown. But it was Carolina’s running back tandem of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard who did most of the heavy lifting. They combined to gouge Detroit for 290 yards on the ground (165 for Foreman and 125 for Hubbard). Darnold (19 rush yards), DJ Moore (eight), and Raheem Blackshear (three) chipped in a bit as well to get the Panthers to 320 overall.

In a cool coincidence, Panthers running back great Jonathan Stewart, who was part of the team that set the previous single-game rushing record in 2008, was on the call for Carolina as they broke that record on Saturday.

Games that are played in icebox conditions usually devolve into offensive messes (as we saw a memorable example of last season). But the Panthers instead pulled a Jack Frost and were at their absolute best in extreme cold.

