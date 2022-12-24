Panthers set crazy records during all-time cold game

The cold never bothered the Carolina Panthers anyway.

The Panthers played the coldest home game in franchise history against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. With temperatures at 20 degrees during kickoff, it was the third-coldest game ever played by Carolina (trailing only road games against Green Bay in 1997 and against Minnesota in 2014).

Panthers say temperature is 20 degrees at kick; coldest home game in team history but far from the coldest overall. pic.twitter.com/oieipelszY — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 24, 2022

But the Panthers responded to the record-setting cold by setting some records of their own. In a 37-23 chestnut-roasting of the Lions, Carolina posted their most single-game rushing yards in franchise history (320) as well as their most single-game total yards in franchise history (570), per Anish Schroff of ESPN.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had one of his better games of the year, going 15-of-22 for 250 passing yards and a touchdown. But it was Carolina’s running back tandem of D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard who did most of the heavy lifting. They combined to gouge Detroit for 290 yards on the ground (165 for Foreman and 125 for Hubbard). Darnold (19 rush yards), DJ Moore (eight), and Raheem Blackshear (three) chipped in a bit as well to get the Panthers to 320 overall.

In a cool coincidence, Panthers running back great Jonathan Stewart, who was part of the team that set the previous single-game rushing record in 2008, was on the call for Carolina as they broke that record on Saturday.

In 2008, @Panthers ran for a then franchise record 299 yards vs TB. @Jonathanstewar1 played in that game. CAR breaks that record today with @Jonathanstewar1 on the call https://t.co/7v1v2B5Zcw — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) December 24, 2022

Games that are played in icebox conditions usually devolve into offensive messes (as we saw a memorable example of last season). But the Panthers instead pulled a Jack Frost and were at their absolute best in extreme cold.