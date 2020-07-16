Patrick Mahomes feels NFL labor negotiations issue is ‘crazy’

Patrick Mahomes was just celebrating cashing in on a massive contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Now, he’s looking at the start of the 2020 season being hindered by a possible labor issue, and he doesn’t like it.

Mahomes commented on a tweet Thursday about the NFL proposing significant cuts to player costs this year with some thoughts of disbelief.

“Stuff is crazy man. All this time we had and now we are down to this….” Mahomes wrote in his tweet.

The NFL and NFLPA have managed to keep any disconnect between the sides mostly quiet, which could be why Mahomes is surprised. By comparison, all we heard about for months was the public fighting between MLB and the MLBPA over their labor issues before they finally agreed on a season.

There probably is too much at stake for the sides not to come to an agreement, but lots of negotiating will have to be done. Mahomes and Kansas City likely want to get a season going so they can attempt to defend their Super Bowl crown.