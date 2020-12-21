Patrick Mahomes makes hilarious Andy Reid-inspired Twitter change

Those who follow Patrick Mahomes on Twitter may have noticed a significant change to the Kansas City Chiefs star’s profile on Monday, and we can’t wait to see what Andy Reid has to say about it.

Mahomes has changed his Twitter avatar to an awesome photo of Reid from when the coach played offensive tackle at BYU. And just to be sure the change didn’t fly under the radar, Mahomes sent a tweet about it.

Reid was an offensive lineman at BYU from 1978-1980. He played with the legendary Jim MacMahon.

Mahomes had another huge game in Kansas City’s win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Chiefs are now 13-1 on the season and well on their way to earning the top overall seed in the AFC. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate a victory Monday than with a 40-year-old photo of Reid.

If you want to know how highly Reid thinks of his quarterback, look no further than the comment he made about Mahomes after a recent comeback. This time, however, he’ll probably have a few choice words for the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Photo: U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael Crane