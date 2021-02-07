Patrick Mahomes to undergo offseason surgery for this injury

Patrick Mahomes said this week that he will be at or close to 100 percent health for the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been playing through an injury that is at least somewhat significant.

Mahomes has been dealing with a toe injury that he suffered in Kansas City’s win over the Cleveland Browns earlier in the postseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that Mahomes will see a foot specialist after the Super Bowl, and he is likely to undergo surgery. The belief is that the toe injury will not completely heal with only rest and rehab.

Mahomes said on Tuesday that his toe feels much better and should be “close to 100 percent” by game time, but he may be downplaying the issue. Minor injuries typically do not require surgery.

Mahomes played through the toe injury in the AFC Championship Game, and he still managed to throw for 325 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

There was a lot of talk about the injury that Mahomes suffered on this frightening hit against the Browns, but the toe has been a bigger concern. It did not seem to be a factor in the AFC Championship Game, however, so we would not expect it to hugely impact Mahomes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.