Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Why would you not want to learn from the GOAT? Any time anybody like that wants to give me advice I’ll take it in. It’s cool to see the guys you’ve watched growing up, your whole life, be able to talk to you.”

Brady obviously knows a thing or two about winning AFC Championship games, having played in 13 and won 9 as a member of the New England Patriots. His final one saw him beat Mahomes’ Chiefs, and two of Mahomes’ three career playoff losses have come to Brady. The third was against the Bengals last year, so it only makes sense to seek out Brady when trying to exact some revenge.

Mahomes will be battling through an ankle injury on Sunday, so perhaps Brady had some injury management tips as well. Whatever the case, the Chiefs quarterback will clearly be prepared.