Why Patriots-Buccaneers may not be Tom Brady’s final game at Gillette Stadium

This year’s regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots is one of the most highly anticipated NFL contests of all time. Tom Brady is returning to Gillette Stadium for the first time as a visiting player, and the belief is that it will be his last. But what if it isn’t?

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared an interesting observation on Sunday when discussing the 17th game that has been added to the NFL’s regular season schedule. The 17th game is a home game for the Patriots in 2023, and they will host the NFC South team that finishes in whatever place New England finishes in the AFC East that season. That means the Patriots could, in theory, host the Buccaneers again in two years.

Brady’s goal for a while has been to play until he is 45. He’ll turn 45 just before the start of next season, and his longtime trainer recently said he expects Brady to play through 2022 and potentially beyond. Depending on how things go the next two seasons, it is not unrealistic to think Brady might play in 2023.

If you have seen how much Patriots-Buccaneers tickets have been selling for, you know the the general consensus is that Brady’s trip to Gillette Stadium this season will be his last. It still might be even if he plays in 2023, but there is no guarantee.

