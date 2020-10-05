Patriots cleared to travel to Kansas City to face Chiefs

NFL fans feared another coronavirus outbreak like the one we saw with the Tennessee Titans after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, but it appears the New England Patriots have avoided that.

As of Monday morning, Newton was still the only member of the Patriots organization to test positive for the coronavirus. The team has been cleared to travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs, who also returned no positive COVID-19 tests.

Source: All clear for both the #Chiefs and #Patriots, and the game is on as scheduled. NE is traveling now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

That is obviously the best-case scenario for both teams. Monday was also the first day since last week that the Titans returned no positive coronavirus tests, and they have had 18 total in their organization. They’ll need another day of negative tests on Tuesday in order to re-open their facility this week and potentially face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Patriots are taking serious precautions with traveling to Kansas City.