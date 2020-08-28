 Skip to main content
Patriots using fake injuries to practice game situations

August 28, 2020
by Grey Papke

Bill Belichick has a reputation for being one of the most prepared coaches in sports. He offered another example of why on Friday during the New England Patriots’ game simulation.

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer faked an injury during the scrimmage to allow Jarrett Stidham to practice rushing into the huddle.

Let it never be said that Belichick isn’t prepared for anything. It’s a game situation that does happen, so you can’t blame him.

Perhaps this is also part of Belichick toying with a two-quarterback system. You never can tell with him, so it bears watching once the season starts.

