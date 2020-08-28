Patriots using fake injuries to practice game situations

Bill Belichick has a reputation for being one of the most prepared coaches in sports. He offered another example of why on Friday during the New England Patriots’ game simulation.

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer faked an injury during the scrimmage to allow Jarrett Stidham to practice rushing into the huddle.

Patriots leaving no stone unturned in this “game simulation.” Brian Hoyer just faked an ankle injury so Jarrett Stidham had to scramble off sideline to get into game. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) August 28, 2020

Let it never be said that Belichick isn’t prepared for anything. It’s a game situation that does happen, so you can’t blame him.

Perhaps this is also part of Belichick toying with a two-quarterback system. You never can tell with him, so it bears watching once the season starts.