Patriots’ loss breaks this unbelievable 18-year-old streak

The New England Patriots lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, meaning one of the league’s most impressive streaks has come to an end.

During their broadcast of the game, CBS flashed a remarkable stat: the Patriots have not had a losing record in October or later since 2002. That streak, which began on Nov. 10, 2002, ended on Sunday as the Patriots fell to 2-3.

It’s hard to overstate how remarkable that streak is. It was one month shy of reaching 18 years. Given all the players that have come through the organization, it’s an incredible feat.

Things are different for the Patriots this year. Tom Brady is gone, and the team is adapting and having issues doing so. Their offense in particular looked quite stagnant on Sunday against Denver.

This isn’t the first unusual but remarkable Patriots streak that has come to an end in 2020.