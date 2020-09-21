Patriots, Seahawks deliver another classic game and great finish

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks combined to give fans yet another fantastic game.

The Seahawks prevailed over the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” in Seattle 35-30. They won the game with a defensive stop on a Cam Newton rush attempt near the goal line as time expired.

The ending was reminiscent of the Patriots’ 28-24 win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, which came down to a goal-line situation. Just when Seattle looked poised to win the game, they attempted a pass at the goal line that was intercepted by Malcolm Butler in the end zone to preserve the New England win.

This time around, the Patriots had the choice to make and put the ball in the hands of Newton. He had 47 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns and was successful all game on the quarterback power run. This time, the Seahawks stuffed him for a loss as he rushed to his left.

Newton played a really nice game otherwise. He was 30/44 for 397 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He got the team in position to win the game with a great 2-minute drill. New England got the ball at their 19 down by five with 1:42 left. They moved it 79 yards but fell short.

Newton’s primary weapon was Julian Edelman, who had 8 catches for 179 yards.

Cam’s counterpart, Russell Wilson, was spectacular for Seattle. He passed for 288 yards and five touchdowns and overcame a pick-six on Seattle’s opening possession. His touchdowns went to five different receivers. Safety acquisition Jamal Adams led the Seahawks’ defense with 10 tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits.

Any time these teams want to meet for a game, fans will happily accept it. The only thing missing was the presence of James White, who is dealing with a family tragedy.