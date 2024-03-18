Report reveals Patriots’ stance on trading back in draft

The New England Patriots are in position to select one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft, but some have speculated that they could consider trading back if things do not fall their way. It sounds like the chances of that happening are very slim.

In his weekly column on Monday, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that the teams with the first three picks in the draft — the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots — have not shown any “appetite” for trading back.

The Bears are obviously going to take Caleb Williams with the top overall pick. Their decision to trade Justin Fields over the weekend removed any doubt about their plans. Washington also needs a quarterback and is expected to draft either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye at No. 2.

If the Patriots are truly set on using their pick, that likely means they have confidence in both Daniels and Maye. They could also draft star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., though they probably would have been more aggressive in pursuing a top quarterback in free agency if they planned to go that route.

New England might be planning to draft either Daniels or Maye and have the rookie sit for a season. The Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency, and there is a chance he will serve as a bridge quarterback for them in 2024.

The Patriots’ biggest need is at quarterback, but they have to be confident the player they take at No. 3 has franchise cornerstone potential. Perhaps they view both Daniels and Maye as having high enough ceilings.